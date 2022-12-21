Pictured, from left, are mom Amy Fenzel-Mergott, Luke Mergott, dad Dan Mergott and sister Mary Mergott. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN — Stephen Decatur standout student-athlete Luke Mergott this week signed a national letter of intent to continue his football and academic career at Duke University.

The versatile Mergott, who excelled on both sides of the ball for Decatur’s highly successful varsity football program as a linebacker, defensive end, running back and pass receiver, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his career at Duke. He will start attending classes at Duke and playing spring football this spring. Decatur Principal Tom Sites emceed the signing ceremony at Decatur on Wednesday, which was attended by teachers, school administrators, his coaches in various sports at different levels, and his teammates.

“Today, we’re going to hear a lot about hard work,” said Sites. “That’s why we’re here today.”

Sites said he recalled taking notice of Mergott at a very young age.

“When my own kids were involved in youth football and I was coaching, I saw something special in Luke,” he said. “He stood out, even as an eight-year-old. I saw his intensity and his tenacity even then. I knew we would be standing here today celebrating his next accomplishment, I just didn’t know where.”

Sites said Mergott exemplified a student-athlete and was a major contributor to Decatur’s deep run in the state playoffs this year. The Seahawks won three playoff games and reached the state Final Four before bowing out.

“He led our team on both sides of the ball,” he said. “It was a fantastic run for our team and all of the players and Luke was a big part of that. He is the definition of a student-athlete.”

Head Coach Jake Coleman said he came to Decatur during the height of COVID and challenging times for high school sports, but Mergott kept working out and getting better during those challenging times.

“If you know Luke well, he can be difficult at times, but in a good way,” he said. “At the end of the day, he always does what you expect him to do.”

Coleman said Mergott always strived to get better, which is how he has ended up heading to Duke.

“Luke came up to varsity as a sophomore and became our lockdown cornerback,” he said. “I don’t think he ever even gave up a pass. He would come running up to me after practice and ask, ‘What can I do better?’ That was repeated every day. When your best player is a kid like Luke, it makes coaching easy.”

Coleman said by Mergott’s junior year, his phone was blowing up and people were saying he needed to leave Decatur for private schools for a larger platform. Coleman said Mergott had a goal of playing Division I football and he fielded as many as 25 offers or more, but the one school he wanted the most was Duke. He said Mergott had offers from Navy, West Point and Ivy League schools among others, but the one he coveted most was Duke. Coleman said Mergott knew he would have to run a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash to get a look from Duke, but he typically ran a 4.7.

“He kept working at it,” he said. “In my heart, I didn’t think he could run a 4.5 because that time is pretty high, but he did it. He went out there and earned it.”

Coleman said Mergott’s contributions to the Decatur football team and school community went beyond the field. He related a story about Mergott’s last game at Decatur to illustrate his point.

“After his last football game, he’s waiting around to leave like the rest of us,” he said. “He gets a broom and starts cleaning up the field house. He wanted to make sure he finished it.”

Mom Amy Fenzel-Mergott had a long list of coaches past and present and teachers and school administrators to thank.

“Luke’s success is Stephen Decatur’s success and Worcester County’s success,” she said. “This is an exceptional environment. We’re blessed to be part of this village.”

For his part, Mergott was emotional and said there would be more Decatur student-athletes to follow his lead.

“I have cried about three times in my life, and this is one of those times,” he said. “I just know Decatur is going to keep having days like this.”

To view the signing ceremony, click over to here.