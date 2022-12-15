Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Dec. 16, 30, Jan. 6, 13: Bingo

Knights of Columbus Bingo on Friday nights at 9901 Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Building behind St. Luke’s Church. Refreshments for Sale Doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. 410-524-7994.

Dec. 16-Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights

The 2022 Winterfest of Lights will be an expanded walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Sip hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, visit our gift shop and enjoy the array of holiday exhibits – including many surprises. Come see the 50-foot Christmas tree put on a show for you and soak up all of the ho­liday spirit at Winterfest of Lights.

Dec. 16: Christmas Concert

The Arlene Reichert Memorial Concert Series presents Annual Christmas Concert and Carol Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. at Stevenson United Methodist Church featuring SUMC Director of Music/Organist Ty Thompson, SUMC Handbell Choir, SUMC Praise Band and singing duo Selah Wilson and Amanda Jones. Free admission. An offering will be taken for HALO (Hope and Life Outreach).

Dec. 16: Harry Potter Event

The Pocomoke Library is hosting “A Hogwart’s Holiday” for wizards, witches, and Muggles alike from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join for Harry Potter themed games and crafts and immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season. Families are welcome to attend this free event and costumes are encouraged. Please register at WorcesterLibrary.org under “Events.” For more information, contact the Pocomoke Branch at 410-957-0878 or visit us at 301 Market Street, Pocomoke, Md. 21851.

Dec. 22: Support Group

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregivers Support Group meets from 3-4 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library. Monthly meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

Dec. 24: NOEL Dinner

The N.O.E.L. (Nothing Other than Eating and Loving) Community is excited to be able to provide food for locals for Christmas again this year on Christmas Eve between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. Hot breakfast food will be provided along with some sweet treats and some festive Christmas music. N.O.E.L. volunteers will distribute bags of non-perishable foods filled with some traditional food items to prepare at home. These bags will be distributed at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on 3rd Street. In addition to Christmas outreach, N.O.E.L. supports many local social service programs and food pantries throughout the year. If you would like to make a donation to the N.O.E.L. Community, please send donations to The N.O.E.L. Community c/o St. Paul’s by the Sea at 302 N. Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Dec. 24: Candlelight Service

The Board of Directors invites the community to join for An 18th Century Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at Historic St. Martin’s Church, 11413 Old Worcester Highway, Showell, at 3 p.m. with guest officiant The Rev. Carl Mosley, from St. Paul’s Berlin Parish. Complimentary parking.

Dec. 24: Musical Presentations

Christmas Eve services at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will feature a musical presentation at 6:30 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: Mayor’s New Year Event

Live music at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, featuring the Greatest Piano Men celebrating the songs of Beethoven, Billy Joel, Elton John, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and more. Tickets at www.ocperformingartscenter.com.

Dec. 31: OC Fireworks

Bundle up and enjoy New Year’s Eve fireworks on the beach at N. Division Street.

Dec. 31: NYE Ball Drop In Berlin

5 p.m.-midnight. Laser light shows 5:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Kids ball drop at 6 p.m. Live music, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dance party, 10 p.m.-midnight. Ball drop midnight. www.berlinmainstreet.com.

Dec. 31: OC NYE Events

North Ocean City residents and visitors can enjoy Winterfest of Lights, with a countdown and fireworks at midnight. Taking place downtown, visitors can relive the enjoyment of drive-in movies at the Ocean City Inlet Parking lot. The doubleheader movies include a children’s show, Encanto, at 7 p.m., followed by a kid-friendly countdown at 9 p.m. Immediately after the children’s film, visitors can enjoy Top Gun: Maverick at 9:30 p.m. with the grand finale fireworks at midnight to ring in 2023. Refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors and food trucks.

Jan. 9-15: Berlin Restaurant Week

Dine three times for a chance to win restaurant gift cards and $100. Pick up an entry card at the Berlin Welcome Center, dine at three different participating restaurants and get your card stamped. Staple copies of your receipts to your card then drop in the Entry Box located in the foyer of the Berlin Welcome Center. Random drawing for the winner. Participating restaurants will be 410 Social, Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar, Baked Dessert Café, Berlin Pizza, Blacksmith Restaurant, Boxcar on Main, Burley Cafè, Burn Brick Oven Pizza, Gilbert’s Provisions, J&M Meat Market & Grille, Jun & Juice, Mandala Pies. On What Grounds?, Pop’s Kitchen, Rayne’s Reef, The Globe Gastro Theatre, Rusty Anchor Seafood & Sushi and The Sterling Tavern.

Jan. 11: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss diabetes. New members are welcome.

Jan. 13-15: OC Dreamfest

The three-day music event will be held at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, taking guests through the decades of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s with musical acts The B.B. King Experience featuring Claudette King, Thomas McClary’s the Commodores, and The Spinners. Tickets for Dreamfest can be purchased at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center or by visiting https://ocmdperformingartscenter.com.