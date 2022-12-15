Worcester Boys Enjoy Solid 2-1 Week

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team had a solid week, first losing to Greenwood Mennonite in a close one before rebounding with wins over Chincoteague and Gunston.

Against Greenwood Mennonite, the Mallards led 16-1 after one quarter and 24-22 at the half. The two teams played even in the third, but Greenwood Mennonite outscored Worcester, 16-8, in the decisive fourth quarter to pull away for the 49-44 win. Jack Gardner led the way with 22 points, while Harrison Humes scored 11 and Ashton Barnes added seven.

Against Chincoteague, Worcester led 17-10 after one quarter, but pushed the lead to 31-18 by halftime. Chincoteague outscored the Mallards, 22-9, in the fourth quarter, but the damage had been done and Worcester hung on for the 54-51 win. Gardner scored 19 in the game, while Jeffrey Hamer scored 11, Michael DePalma added 10 and Griffin Jones scored seven.

Finally, Worcester beat Gunston, 43-32, in the low-scoring conference game. Worcester trailed the Herons, 11-10, after one, but outscored Gunston, 17-6, in the decisive second quarter and pulled away for the 43-32 win. Hamer led the way with 16 points, while Jones scored 11, Gardner scored eight and Browne added six.

The Worcester boys played Salisbury Christian in another Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) battle on Tuesday in the last game before the holiday break. The Mallards will be back in action on January 6 in a rematch of the season opener with Salisbury School.

