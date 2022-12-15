Things I Like – December 16, 2022

World Cup soccer passion

What my wife brings home from a Christmas cookie party

My son’s excitement for ringing the church ball

ocean city live webcams

Photos of past vacations

Thick socks on cold days

Anything by Tastykake

Impressive low-budget movies

Criminal case documentaries

Snacks during football games

Working a half day when possible

Big cities with cobblestone streets

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.