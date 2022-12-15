BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped a close one to Worcester County rival Snow Hill on the road on Monday to fall to 1-12 early in the season.

Decatur opened the season with an 81-73 loss to Bayside South rival Bennett at home in the season opener last Tuesday. The Seahawks bounced back with a win over North Caroline, 62-53, in the Peake Tip Off at Chesapeake College last Saturday.

On Monday, the Seahawks faced Snow Hill on the road in an early showdown and the game lived up to the hype. Snow Hill led 22-19 after the first quarter and maintained a two-point lead at 39-37 at the half. Decatur outscored the Eagles, 22-17, in the third to take its first lead of the game. However, Snow Hill outscored the Seahawks in the fourth to hang on for the 78-75 win.