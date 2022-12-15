OCEAN CITY – There will be two opportunities to ring in the New Year in Ocean City with fireworks and fun for all ages at two locations.

Uptown residents and visitors can enjoy Winterfest of Lights, with a countdown and fireworks at midnight. Northside Park Winterfest of Lights will stay open until 11:30 p.m. for the last walk-through of the season. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and toast to the new year over fireworks at midnight. Come out for a fun New Year’s Eve experience you and your family will enjoy.

Taking place downtown, visitors can relive the enjoyment of drive-in movies at the Ocean City Inlet parking lot. The doubleheader movies include a children’s show, Encanto, at 7 p.m., followed by a kid-friendly countdown at 9 p.m. Immediately after the children’s film, visitors can enjoy Top Gun: Maverick at 9:30 p.m. with the grand finale fireworks at midnight to ring in 2023. Refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors and food trucks.

“We can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than offering our residents and visitors two great fireworks shows,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Families can enjoy counting down to the new year with fireworks at midnight, whether you enjoy a final stroll through Northside Park or opt for the nostalgia of a drive-in movie. All through the comfort of your vehicle.”

The Town offers free bus service on New Year’s Eve. Bus services will be free starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, until 3:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Bus service will run approximately every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and approximately every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 – 3 a.m. Jan. 1. At all other times following 3 a.m. New Year’s Day, bus service is available daily from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m., running every 30 minutes, $3 “ride-all-day” per person.

Winterfest holiday hours will be standard operating hours. Open Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Sunday, Dec. 25, 5:30–9:30 p.m. (please note: Santa will be preparing his sleigh for Christmas and will not be at Winterfest on Dec. 24 and 25). Winterfest will have regular operating hours from Wednesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Dec. 30. Winterfest of Lights will be open one more night, Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5:30-11:30 p.m.

The Winterfest Train Garden at the Roland E Powell Convention Center Visitor Center will stay open until Dec. 31, Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30- 9 p.m. The train will not run Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25.