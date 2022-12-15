Local Musician Participates in Continuing Promise 2022

cMusician 3rd Class Daniel Caton, from Berlin, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band, attached to hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) for Continuing Promise 2022, practices music at the Mauricio Baez Cultural Center with students from the National Conservatory of Music and the National System of Free Schools in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Dec. 1, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission. (photo courtesy of U.S. Navy)