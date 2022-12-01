Worcester Preparatory School’s first grade class learned about local agriculture and wildlife while on a field trip to Groundworks Farm and Trap Pond State Park. During their time on the farm, the first–grade picked and tasted snap peas and harvested carrots. After picking the carrots, students learned how they were washed and prepped to take home. Following their visit to the farm, the first grade stopped at Trap Pond State Park where they visited the nature center and participated in “Tracks and Trace.” The program taught students how to identify clues certain animals leave behind to determine if those animals are present in that area.

Above, first graders taking a break on the playground at the state park are Sloane Gudelsky, Nuri Ramadan, Camila Doran, Casey Heun, Blakely Absher, Blaise DiFebo, Cullen Kaufman and Carly McCallum. Below left, first grader Camden Haley was happy to be picking carrots from Groundworks Farm to take home to his family. Second from left, teacher Angela Bunting is pictured with Blakely Absher. Third from left, Eleanor Brown and Avery Anderson checked out a turtle shell. Bottom right, Carly McCallum was super excited to be picking snap peas.