Things I Like – December 2, 2022

by

Thanksgiving weekend

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

Free stuff through the Dunkin app

My kids in Ravens gear

Berlin’s annual tree lighting

Old iPads working as good as new

Decatur’s playoff football run

A laundry and football weekend day

A stacked charcuterie board

New furniture that feels old

Berlin’s friendly UPS driver

