OCEAN PINES – A new contest could assist the Ocean Pines Association in the development of new election signage.

Last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors directed members of the Ocean Pines Communications Committee to develop cost estimates for the replacement of new “Vote” signs. The committee is seeking the authorization of staff time and funding to develop 30 new signs.

“The communications committee has raised a desire to spend a small amount of funds for the purposes of having new vote signs available at the time we go to election,” said Director Steve Jacobs, committee liaison.

Jacobs told board members this week the committee was seeking staff time and funding to replace the signs before the next election.

“The signs we’ve used, we’ve used at least twice. They were date specific, and they may have even had some additional information …,” he explained. “After the first election, they had to be recollected and modified so the new date could be put on them. So they’ve certainly surpassed their life use.”

Jacobs told board members last week the communication was requesting the purchase of generic “Vote” signs, with the possibility of creating a contest to select a design winner.

“They would like to have generic vote signs and would like to be able to purchase some additional ones,” he said. “There is a discussion about trying to establish some sort of contest for the design of the vote signs and probably even reaching out to the schools to see if they can get the kids involved to come up with something.”

Jacobs noted, however, that the request would require minimal staff time and funds to accomplish.

“There is probably going to be some staff requirement and I believe minimal expense …,” he said. “That’s what the communications committee is interested in pursuing.”

Association President Doug Parks agreed.

“My understanding is the idea would be to solicit designs from folks, saying ‘hey these signs have been dated the last couple of years, maybe it’s time …,’” he said. “It’s not an outreach so much as it is a community involvement activity.”

Parks ultimately directed Jacobs to work with the general manager and the committee to develop cost estimates.

“Why don’t we take that from the liaison back to the general manager and see if there is anything we need to help out with on this,” he said. “Perhaps the committee could come up with an expense estimate and keep that line of communication open and see where we go from there if it’s reasonable.”