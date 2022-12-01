OC Elementary Students Learn Thanksgiving Traditions

by

Students AStudents in Beverley Thompson’s kindergarten class at Ocean City Elementary School have been learning about Thanksgiving traditions. The students read about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and learned how all the parade balloons are made. They demonstrated their learning, by becoming balloon designers and creating their own balloons to parade around the school. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Gruppo, Henry Glavitch, Kinsley Wilson and Carter Clifford. Submitted Photos