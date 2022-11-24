Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions. rain or shine.

Nov. 25-Dec. 31: Winterfest of Lights

The 2022 Winterfest of Lights will be an expanded walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Sip hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, visit our gift shop and enjoy the array of holiday exhibits – including many surprises. Come see the 50-foot Christmas tree put on a show for you and soak up all of the holiday spirit at Winterfest of Lights.

Nov. 25: Ice Ice Berlin, Tree Lighting

Join Berlin as it celebrates the start of the holiday season featuring beautifully carved ice sculptures sponsored by the Berlin businesses. Thirty-plus holiday themed lighted sculptures all over downtown. Tree will be lit at 6 p.m. featuring Town Crier Squire Frederick Taylor. Greet Santa at Kringle Kottage at the Taylor House Museum. Music by DJ Al Reno from Ocean98. Shops open late.

Nov. 25: Run/Walk

A Thankskitten 2.5 mile run/walk at the Ocean Pines South Gate. Register at cfacrossfit.com.

Nov. 26: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, chili, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410.835.8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Nov. 26: Holiday Open House

The Germantown School Community Heritage Center, a restored 1922 Rosenwald school, will hold its holiday open house from 1-3 p.m. The day will feature museum tours, children’s activities and holiday refreshments, and, as a special treat, this year’s celebration will feature a book signing by Al “Hondo” Handy. Handy’s memoir tells of his remarkable life from his early years as one of the first black students to attend Stephen Decatur High School, leading the basketball team to a state championship, a feat that brought the community together in a turbulent time, to his years working to build Ocean City’s vibrant community athletic programs. The book will be available for purchase.

Dec. 3: Novel Launch

Local author Diana McDonough will launch her latest novel, Ginger Star, completing the trilogy of the “Stuck in the Onesies” series. The initial release of the book will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greyhound Indie Bookstore and Fine Art Gallery in Berlin.

Dec. 3: Christmas Bazaar

The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health located in Berlin will once again hold a Christmas Bazaar to benefit the programs and services they provide for women during their pregnancy and beyond. Event at the Berlin Intermediate School from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and shop from a wide variety of vendors; make selections from a bake sale table; purchase 50/50 tickets; and get lunch to eat on site or carry out. There is still room for additional vendors. 443-513-4124.

Dec. 3: Church Bazaar

A variety of vendors, a silent auction, a white elephant sale, bake table and lunch will be offered at Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Christmas Bazaar, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Dec. 3: Christmas Concert

The Community Church at Ocean Pines is sponsoring a free Christmas season concert featuring the Capital Ringers of Delaware, entitled, “Christmas Reflections.” The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the Community Church at Ocean Pines on Racetrack Road. A free will offering will be collected.

Dec. 7: Book Signing

Author and columnist Chip Bertino will host a book signing and reading for his just released book, It’s All About…Some of My Favorites, a collection of some of his favorite columns written during the past two decades. The book chronicles experiences of raising children, getting older, being (and staying) married and just living life. The stories will resonate with readers who will visualize their own similar experiences. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library.

Dec. 8, 22: Support Group

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregivers Support Group meets from 3-4 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library. Monthly meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

Dec. 11: Sunday Side Orders Sales

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin, will offer from 12:30 p.m. until. The 12-ounce containers will be offered for $5; 16-ounce containers for $8. Sides include potato salad, mac n cheese, macaroni salad, string beans, greens, etc. Dessert table, rolls, corn bread and cold drinks for sale.

Dec. 14: Dinner Theater Trip

The Ocean City 50+ Senior Center plans a trip to see “It’s A Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theater. 410-289-0824.

Jan. 11: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss diabetes. New members are welcome.

Dec. 10: Santa’s Open Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore will be holding its 30th Annual Santa’s Open Charity Event at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. Each holiday season the Eastern Shore comes together to support children facing adversity by golfing in this tournament and bringing an unwrapped gift for a child between the ages of 6-17. Volunteers and attendees will enjoy a round of golf, golfer gift, refreshments, food, silent auction, raffle prizes, and prizes for the top performers. The Hole-in-One contest will be sponsored by Pohanka. BBBSES still has sponsorship and team spots open. Visit www.shorebiglittle.org/events.