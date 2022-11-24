BERLIN – The 29th Annual Penguin Swim is set for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 and will take place once again on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street in Ocean City.

Individuals and teams are invited to join in the fundraising. Participants who register on or before Dec. 10 will receive an official 2023 AGH Penguin Swim short-sleeve T-shirt for their $25 registration fee. Shirts for participants who register after Dec. 10 will be available while supplies last. Individual participants who raise or donate $100 or more will also be eligible to receive an official 2023 AGH Penguin Swim long-sleeve T-shirt while supplies last. Participants can register online now to start collecting donations. To view this year’s shirts, or to register, visit www.aghpenguinswim.org.

All participants are required to register either online or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area. Advance online registration is recommended.

Participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale from 2 – 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Avoid long lines on event day and pick up wristbands and shirts early. Participants will also receive an additional Penguin Swim item during advance check-in.

Event day registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m., ending promptly at 11:30 a.m., with the main event at noon on the beach at 91st street. The time in between will be chock full of fun activities the whole family will enjoy like costume contests, face painting, mermaids and more. The Bull on the Beach team will parade down the beach at 11:45 a.m. from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale. Spectators are welcome.

The awards ceremony will take place in the atrium immediately following the swim. Special recognition awards will be given to Oldest and Youngest Penguins, and the Penguin who traveled the furthest. Trophies for first, second and third place will be awarded to those who raise the most money in divisions for: Adults (19 & Over); Youth (18 & Under); Teams/Businesses; Community Groups/Organizations; Youth/Family.

The 1 p.m. Ravens-Steelers game will be on a big screen in the atrium. Food and drink specials at the atrium bar may include beer, wine, soda, wings, chicken tenders, pizza, soups, and sandwiches.

If you’re unable to attend, you can still participate in the cyber swim. Register online, then take an ice-cold dip wherever you are and post a photo or video of your personal virtual Penguin Swim on social media using #OCPenguinSwim. Participants can register for the cyber swim on the event website and pay an additional $10 fee per participant to cover costs to have their T-shirts shipped to them.