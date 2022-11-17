Golfers are pictured getting their instructions during last month’s tourney. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — On Oct. 26, 46 teams consisting of service industry workers, bar owners and avid golfers participated in the inaugural Partender’s Bash Golf Tournament.

Funds raised from the charity golf tournament, held at GlenRiddle Golf Club, will go to support Children of Restaurant Employees (C.O.R.E.), a nonprofit that provides financial relief to food and beverage employees when a worker, child or spouse faces a medical crisis, injury, death or natural disaster.

Last year, the nonprofit helped more than 25 families in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, but none from the Eastern Shore due to the lack of applications. Event organizer Brian Downey, bar manager at M.R. Ducks, noted that the inaugural tournament was established to not only raise funds, but awareness for C.O.R.E.

“My only hope now is that someone from our area hears of it and reaches out in a time of need,” he said. “The money we raised will be put to good use and help families all over the country, but to have someone from here benefit would really help bring the whole thing home.”

A total of 184 golfers participated in this year’s tournament, as well as sponsors and volunteers. Southside Deli provided box lunches, Burley Oak Brewing Company supplied event T-shirts and Harborside Bar & Grill hosted the after party and awards.

Downey noted donations generated from the tournament totaled more than $20,000.