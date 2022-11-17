BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s outstanding 2022 varsity football team was well represented when the Bayside Conference post-season awards were announced this week.

Decatur’s Luke Mergott was named Bayside Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year, an honor he shared with Darius Foreman of Wicomico. It was the second time the Duke University-bound Mergott has earned the Bayside Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Seahawks named to the All-Bayside First Team on offense included quarterback Brycen Coleman, slot receiver Gavin Solito, tight end Mergott, offensive lineman A.J. Trimble and placekicker Brogan Eastlack. Named to the All-Bayside First Team on defense were defensive end Mergott, safety Amarian Manuel, and defensive specialty player David Lockwood.

Named to the All-Bayside Second Team on offense were wide receiver Trybe Wise, offensive utility player Nate Tapley, kick returner Mergott, and both punter and punt returner Coleman. Named to the All-Bayside Second Team from Decatur were defensive tackle Kenny Spates, linebackers Solito and Daegan Risser, defensive end Azavion Manuel, and cornerback Tre Dorn. Earning all-conference honorable mentions from Decatur were Caden Shockley, Logan Bradshaw, Garrett Maloney, Justin Bailey, James Watkins and Sully Auker.