Worcester Prep’s Middle School Top Female Athletes Honored

Students BAfter the conclusion of the fall sports season, Worcester Prep’s middle school top female athletes were honored. Pictured, front row from left, are Harper Hertrich, girls soccer most improved; Rani Yonker, girls golf most improved; Isha Garg, golf coaches award; and Scarlett Shimko, girls soccer MVP; back, from left, are Samantha Kuon, volleyball most improved; Nora Gorfinkel, volleyball most outstanding teammate; McKenna DePalma, girls soccer most outstanding teammate; and Laney Hoch, girls soccer coaches award. Middle school boys award winners were, not pictured, Caleb Waltson, boys soccer A team MVP; Johnny Crossett, Ben Holloway, boys soccer A team most improved; Anthony Ziman, boys soccer A team most outstanding teammate; Zac McGovern, boys soccer B team MVP; John McGovern, boys soccer B team coaches award; Drew Bergey, boys soccer B team most improved; Artemiy Klimins, boys soccer B team most outstanding teammate; Jack Tunnel, golf MVP; and Chase Thompson, golf most outstanding teammate.