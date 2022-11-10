James Re-Elected; 2 New Faces Join OC Council OCEAN CITY – The face of the Ocean City Council changed this week with two newcomers elected to the body at the close of Tuesday’s municipal election. Ocean City held its municipal election on Tuesday with four candidates vying for three open council seats and the mayor’s seat. Mayor Rick Meehan ran unopposed and was… Read More »

UPDATED: Former Berlin Administrator Faces Felony Charges, Denies Wrongdoing BERLIN – Berlin's former town administrator is facing felony charges of theft and forgery after a town audit revealed discrepancies. Jeff Fleetwood, who served as Berlin's town administrator from 2019 to spring of 2022, has been charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and theft scheme $1,500 to…

Colleagues Fete OC Councilman At Last Meeting OCEAN CITY – Following his last meeting at the dais after 20 years of service, Councilman Lloyd Martin was feted this week by his colleagues and friends. Ocean City's municipal election was Tuesday with three candidates elected to fill vacant seats, including incumbent Council President Matt James and two newcomers. One of those seats has…