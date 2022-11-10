After the conclusion of the fall sports season, Worcester Prep’s middle school top female athletes were honored. Pictured, front row from left, are Harper Hertrich, girls soccer most improved; Rani Yonker, girls golf most improved; Isha Garg, golf coaches award; and Scarlett Shimko, girls soccer MVP; back, from left, are Samantha Kuon, volleyball most improved; Nora Gorfinkel, volleyball most outstanding teammate; McKenna DePalma, girls soccer most outstanding teammate; and Laney Hoch, girls soccer coaches award. Middle school boys award winners were, not pictured, Caleb Waltson, boys soccer A team MVP; Johnny Crossett, Ben Holloway, boys soccer A team most improved; Anthony Ziman, boys soccer A team most outstanding teammate; Zac McGovern, boys soccer B team MVP; John McGovern, boys soccer B team coaches award; Drew Bergey, boys soccer B team most improved; Artemiy Klimins, boys soccer B team most outstanding teammate; Jack Tunnel, golf MVP; and Chase Thompson, golf most outstanding teammate.