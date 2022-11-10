Volunteers Support Believe In Tomorrow Foundation

by

fEvery year since 2002, a group of volunteer captains support the Believe In Tomorrow Foundation. The captains and their mates take families with children experiencing life threatening illnesses on boating experiences on the coastal bays. Volunteers pictured from right to left are Budd Heim, Ken Thompson, Scott Carstairs, Chuck Eder, Paul Fohner, Fred Stiehl, Jim Rorke, Ricky Kerrigan, Lanie Kerrigan, Bob Woodard, Carl Brown, John Dilworth, Joan O’Dell and John O’Dell.