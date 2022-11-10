Ocean City shared in the growth and prosperity that the 1920s brought to the country and the hotels and boarding houses stayed full for most of the summer season.

There were no bars or nightclubs during that decade as Prohibition had made the sale of alcoholic beverages illegal but there was still adventure on the Boardwalk for those that sought it. Hotels such as the Atlantic and the Plimhimmon featured dances with live orchestras for their guests and Ocean City’s Municipal Band gave free public concerts from Dr. Townsend’s bandstand on Somerset Street.

The sights and sounds of the Boardwalk were the highlight of many vacations and Trimper’s Amusements, with rides such as the Whip and the Ferris Wheel, were always a big draw. Adding to the fun, the town was compact in that era and a stroll down the Boardwalk from one’s lodging could be made with ease. There were no traffic problems in the 1920s.

Postcard from Bunk Mann’s collection