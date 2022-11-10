Rape, Vehicle Theft Alleged

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man has been charged with rape, motor vehicle theft and assault after resort police were able to connect him to an incident at a midtown condo parking lot in October.

Around 5 a.m. on Oct. 9, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detective responded to a condo building at 46th Street for a reported sexual assault that had allegedly occurred. Upon arrival, the detective met with witnesses who advised around 3 a.m., they had been looking for their female friend in the condo parking lot.

The witnesses advised they observed a male suspect, later identified as Michael Warren, 48, of Bristow, Va., exit a Jeep Grand Cherokee while pulling his pants up from the area of his knees and re-fastening his belt, according to police reports. The witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect.

The witnesses reportedly asked Warren if he had seen their friend, to which he replied “no.” The witnesses advised they looked in the rear passenger compartment of the Jeep and observed their friend lying in the back unconscious and partially naked, according to police reports. After a brief altercation with the witnesses, Warren reportedly fled westbound through the parking lot.

The witnesses told police they believed the male suspect had sexual intercourse with their friend in the passenger compartment of the Jeep. They were able to escort the victim to the hospital. The OCPD detective went to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to interview the victim. The victim told police she and her friends had been drinking alcoholic beverages at a bar. The victim told police she did not remember having intercourse in the Jeep, nor did she consent to, according to police reports. A Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) was completed on the victim at the hospital and it returned indications of a vaginal sexual assault.

The detective met with the nightclub manager who advised he had seen the victim get into the Jeep with Warren. The manager told officers he observed the Jeep drive south on Coastal Highway and enter the parking lot of the condo where it was ultimately discovered. The manager provided still pictures obtained from video surveillance of Warren and the victim leaving in the Jeep, according to police reports.

Around 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, Ocean City Communications received a call from a male victim who reported his Jeep Grand Cherokee had been stolen earlier in the morning from the nightclub parking lot. The victim reported the Jeep’s key was stuck in the ignition and he was unable to lock it. The victim said he returned to his vehicle around 11 a.m. and determined it had been stolen, according to police reports.

Another OCPD officer identified Warren as the suspect in the case through his Virginia driver’s license following a previous incident on Oct. 7. In that case, a female victim alleged Warren had assaulted her after she told him she did not want to have sex with him.

OCPD officers compared photos from the officer’s body-worn camera to the still shots provided by the nightclub manager of the Oct. 9 incident and determined the suspect in both cases was Warren. On Oct. 13, a police lineup was shown to one of the witnesses from the Oct. 9 incident and the witness positively identified Warren as the suspect seen exiting the Jeep.

Based on the investigation, Warren was charged with second-degree rape, motor vehicle theft and numerous other counts. A warrant was issued and Warren was served on Nov. 4. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Victim Punched, Phone Destroyed

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last weekend after allegedly punching another man and destroying his cell phone in a downtown bar.

Around 1:25 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a downtown bar for a reported assault that had occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a male victim who reported a suspect, later identified as Ross Malcomson, Jr., 23, of Selbyville, Del., had punched him and taken his cell phone, according to police. The victim reportedly told police he was standing by the bar when Malcolmson walked up to him and accused him of taking videos of Malcolmson’s girlfriend. The victim told police Malcolmson punched him in the face, took his iPhone and threw it on the ground, breaking it. Officers recovered the phone, which had cracks on both sides and was unable to be turned on, according to police reports.

The victim positively identified Malcolmson as his assailant, according to police reports. When interviewed, Malcolmson reportedly said to officers, “So, I did punch him in the face. I’m not going to lie, man. It’s a $125 fine, and I completely understand, and I will pay my fine,” according to police reports. Malcolmson also told officer his reasoning for destroying the victim’s phone. “I threw it in the street because he kept lying to me,” he said, according to police reports.

Malcolmson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Gun, Mushrooms Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Washington, D.C. man was arrested last weekend after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen loaded handgun and drugs in his unregistered and illegally-tagged work van.

Around 3:50 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a white work van with an expired temporary registration from Texas and an inoperable high-mount center brake light. The officer conducted a stop and made contact with the occupants, including the driver identified as Keith Williams, 31, of Washington, D.C.

The officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the van. Williams was not able to produce a driver’s license, and when asked where he had acquired the temporary Texas registration, he reportedly told police he mechanic in Washington got it for him. Williams was unable to provide insurance information and told police he did not have insurance on the vehicle.

The officer conducted a search of the van based on the probable cause from the odor of burnt marijuana. The officer located behind the front seat a black backpack and inside the backpack, the officer located a loaded .45-caliber handgun. A background check revealed the handgun had been reported stolen in North Carolina.

Also located inside the van were various amounts of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Williams was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded handgun in the vehicle and on his person, possession of psilocybin, theft of a handgun and numerous other weapons-related counts.

Assault Arrest Outside Hotel

OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested this week after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face outside a midtown hotel.

Around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 66th Street for a reported domestic assault. The officers met with a female victim who advised she had been in an argument that morning with her boyfriend, later identified as Karim Lebron, 28, of New York, N.Y. The victim told police she left the hotel room and walked around Ocean City just “doing her thing,” and started to return to the hotel around 3 p.m.

The victim reportedly advised while she was walking back to the hotel, she observed Lebron following her from behind. The victim told officers Lebron caught up to her and the couple began arguing again about her leaving him in the hotel room and his being unable to leave and return to the hotel room because she had taken the keys, according to police reports. The couple reportedly also argued about her losing her jacket.

The victim advised during the argument, Lebron grabbed the back of her neck with one hand and squeezed. The victim reportedly told police she could not breathe, but there was no obstruction to her windpipe during the altercation. The victim told police she was able to get Lebron grip off of her neck and she continued to walk back to the hotel.

As she neared the hotel, Lebron caught up to her again and swung at her with a closed fist, but missed, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Lebron took another swing at her with a closed fist, this time striking her in the face and nose as she was about to enter the hotel. When she entered the hotel, staffers saw her with the bloody nose and contacted police. Lebron was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Domestic Assault Charge

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested last weekend after allegedly punching his wife with a closed fist during a domestic dispute at a midtown condo.

Around 9:50 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a condo on Convention Center Drive for a reported domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female victim who reported she and her husband, later identified as Paul Pribbish, 72, of Gainesville, Va., had been having an argument.

The victim reportedly told officers the argument became physical when Pribbish allegedly assaulted her in the condo. The victim had visible injuries on her arm, and she advised they were the result of Pribbish grabbing her and physically assaulting her. Ocean City EMS arrived and treated the victim’s injuries, according to police reports.

OCPD officers spoke with Pribbish, who advised the couple had been arguing and the victim had been screaming at him all night, pushing him, grabbing him by his collar and hitting him from behind. Pribbish advised he punched the victim with a closed fist because she had hit him first, and that he had “lost his cool,” and “you could put me in jail,” according to police reports. He also made statements about wanting to go to jail to “get away from her,” according to police reports.

Pribbish also told officers the couple has had previous physical altercations, according to police reports. He advised he hit the victim with a closed fist and that he was holding car keys in his hand at the time of the incident. Pribbish was determined to be the primary aggressor and he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.