The headline read, “We need teen showers to be a thing.”

It did what it was supposed to do – got me to click the online story by Laura Hanby Hudgens on grownandflown.com.

Contrary to what initially was thought, the headline has to do with the need for parents of teens – moms specifically – to get together more often and bond. I do find commiserating about the positives and negatives of parents with buddies to be cathartic.

Rather than being competitive and judgmental, parents need to support each other and be a resource for good. All too often this is not the case, but it’s been my experience families who surround themselves with similar mindsets find it rewarding, rather than challenging, to discussion things openly. The opposite is just plain exhausting and a waste of time. Raising kids through the teen years is challenging, no matter the family dynamics. Mistakes and errors in judgments are inevitable and parts of life. What we pray and hope over is lessons are learned and the missteps do not come with horrible consequences. The maturation process can be worrisome and support is a huge help along the way.

Some excerpts from the well-written article:

Remember when you had your first baby? And remember how, to help you prepare for this life-changing experience, friends and family showered you with gifts? From the adorable to the practical, you got virtually everything you would need to help you through that challenging first year of motherhood.

We need “teen showers” to be a thing.

It has been over 20 years since my first baby shower, and I still appreciate that outpouring of generosity. So, I hope it doesn’t sound too greedy when I say this, but I wish teenager showers were a thing. I wish that sometime around my eldest child’s twelfth birthday, a few of my girlfriends had gotten together and planned a shower.

Of course, registering would be tricky. So many of the things moms of teenagers need are too intangible (and too illusive) to be found on the shelves of Target. But as long as we are fantasizing, (and let’s face it, a teenager shower is a total fantasy) why not dream big?

14 must-haves for every mom of teens

A group. This is absolutely crucial. Every mom … needs a group of moms who will not judge her when her child is the one who got a speeding ticket, flunked a class, dyed her hair pink, or snuck beer into the party.

Said group should also be willing to commiserate or celebrate as needed and be eager to just to go out and have fun once in a while and not worry about the kids–because it is mom’s night out!