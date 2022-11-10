Worcester Preparatory School hosted students’ grandparents and guests last month for a special day on campus. Lower School students prepared class projects and performances in anticipation of Grandparents’ Day at WPS. The day started with coffee and breakfast, followed by a “Worcester is Worth It” themed performance by each grade. The students then met their grandparents and special guests in the Field House to present their projects, followed by a tour of their classrooms. The day ended with a keepsake photo and a trip to the Book Fair. Left, siblings Landon and Parker Moreland, along with their cousin Gunner Derrickson, took a keepsake photo with their grandparents John and Beth Sharpley.

Below left, sisters Tenley and Blakely Absher are pictured with their grandmother, Theresa Absher.