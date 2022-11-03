Worcester Prep’s Upper School boys fall sports awards recipients starting in the front row from the left are Luke Loeser, Jason Todorov, Dylan Simons, Mike DePalma, Briar Parsons and Aleksey Klimins. In the back row from the left are Travis Netting, Ryan Mann, Austin Gentry, Dylan McGovern, Jack Gardner, Harrison Humes, Will Wells, Carson Raynes and Owen West. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep last week doled out its awards for its fall sports teams in a special ceremony.

For the boys’ varsity soccer team, the MVP award went to Dylan McGovern, while the Coach’s Award went to Austin Gentry. Ryan Mann was named most improved, and Jack Gardner was named most outstanding teammate.

On the girls’ varsity soccer team, Claire Windrow was named MVP, while the Coach’s Award went to Annie Carter. Summer Vent was named most improved, while the most outstanding teammate award went to Ava Wilsey.

Mike DePalma was named MVP of the varsity golf team, while the Coach’s Award went to Vanesska Hall. Aleksey Klimins was named most improved, while the most outstanding teammate award went to Harrison Humes.

Natasha Richter was named MVP for the varsity volleyball team, while the Coach’s Award went to Sara Freih. Natalie Chadwell was named most improved, while the most outstanding teammate award went to Haris Gjikuria.

On the boys’ varsity cross-country team, Jason Todorov was named MVP and Travis Netting earned the Coach’s Award. Luke Loeser was named most improved, while Dylan Simons was named most outstanding teammate. For the girls’ cross-country team, Caitlyn Hoen was named MVP, while Sydney Tingle earned the Coach’s Award. Most improved honors went to Ayla Yonker, while Catherine Cullen was named most outstanding teammate.