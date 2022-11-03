BERLIN – The following represents a collection of announcements for local residents.

Brady Esham was one of 720 students from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the 2021-2022 academic year. Esham is a sophomore majoring in Education at Mercyhurst and a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. Esham, who is also vice president of the Mercyhurst Chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children, is the child of Melissa Esham and Shawn Esham of Berlin. Esham is also a member of the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society and is enrolled in the Autism Initiative at Mercyhurst.

Worcester County Commissioner Joshua Nordstrom recently earned a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Wilmington University. This is the second such degree attained by Nordstrom following completion of an M.S. in Public Administration in 2020. Nordstrom also holds a B.A. in Political Science from George Washington University.

Karen Christmas of Berlin has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Lehigh University welcomed Tj Burke of Selbyville to the Class of 2026 this fall.

The following Worcester County students completed requirements to graduate with a certificate (CT), associate of applied science (AAS), associate of arts in teaching (AAT), associate of science (AS) or associate of arts (AA) degree from Wor-Wic Community College this past summer.

Berlin: Cole D. Bennett, AAS, Criminal Justice; Tierra N. Bratten, AAS, Criminal Justice; Austin C. Buchiane, AAS, Computer Studies; Amy L. Cannon, CT, Nursing; Gionna Marie DePasquale, AS, Nursing; Michael Ryan Glick, AS, Nursing; Ramona Gray, AAS, Education; Tashica N. Hilliard, CT, Nursing; Eunice Huesca, AAT, Education; Juliana Jaeger, CT, Nursing; Salina Kc, AAS, Education; Daniel G. King, AA, Business; Christine M. Komlos, AS, Nursing; Renata Lovitt, AS, Nursing; Austin A. Mora, CT, Criminal Justice; and Diana Nelson, AS, Nursing.

Bishopville: Pedro Brown, CT, Criminal Justice.

Eden: Victoria A. Shaw, CT, Nursing.

Ocean City: Megan M. Card, AAS, Chemical Dependency Counseling; Benjamin Cropper, CT, Criminal Justice; Jordan A. Ferguson, AA, General Studies; Trista Marie Fink, AA, General Studies; Miranda A. Luby, AS, Nursing; Sonia McFarland, CT, Nursing; David C. Megafu, CT, Criminal Justice; Sean T. Peterson, AA, General Studies; Brenda Bernice Smith, AS, Nursing; and Emily N. Staley, AAT, Education.

Pocomoke City: Tuan Ngoc Doan, AS, STEM; Zoe Elizabeth Nichols, AA, Business; Svetlana Sadakbaeva, AAS, Criminal Justice; and LaShae Q. Wise, AS, Nursing.

Snow Hill: Kiersten Gabrielle Lehmann, AAT, Education; and Delaney Lynne Taylor, AS, Nursing.

Stockton: Kathryn Suzanne Savage, AS, Nursing.