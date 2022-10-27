WPS Students Kick Off THRIVE Theme

Students CWorcester Preparatory School students, along with faculty and staff, kicked off this school year’s theme of THRIVE (an acronym for trust, happiness, respect, innovation, value and empathy.) These concepts will be practiced throughout the school year through school activities. Pictured during a recent assembly are Evelyn Westman, Madilyn Nechay, Griffin Jones, Chris Todorov, Austin Gentry and Maggie McCabe.