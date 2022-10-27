Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Kent Island, 5-1, on Monday to claim the Bayside Conference championship, the program’s first in 11 years. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team avenged its only loss of the season on Monday with a decisive 5-1 over Kent Island to claim the Bayside Conference championship.

The Seahawks were dominant all season on their way to an 11-1 regular season record. Decatur’s only loss of the season came at the hands of Kent Island, 4-1, back on September 19. Through an eight-game win streak to close out the regular season, the Seahawks took down Parkside and Bennett, both defending state champions, the claim the Bayside South title and set up a rematch with Kent Island in the Bayside Conference championship game on a neutral field in Snow Hill on a drizzly, cool night on Monday.

Decatur scored early and kept the pressure on the Buccaneers all game on their way to the 5-1 win in the conference championship game. It was the Seahawks’ first conference championship in 11 years.

The road is not yet finished for the Seahawks for this season. Decatur earned the top seed in their state 3A bracket and will face the winner of Wednesday’s match between fourth-seeded Crofton and fifth-seeded Chesapeake at home on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Decatur girls finished with an impressive 10-2 record, including three straight wins to close out the regular season. Both losses came at the hands of Bennett. The Decatur girls are the fourth seed in their 3A bracket and faced Chesapeake at home on Wednesday. Bennett is the top seed in the bracket.