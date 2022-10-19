OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City man is being held in Worcester County this week on two counts of attempted murder following an alleged shooting incident in Salisbury last Sunday.

With the help of a license plate reader alert, resort police on Tuesday were able to apprehend a suspect wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from a shots-fired incident in Salisbury on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) received a license plate reader (LPR) alert regarding a vehicle traveling southbound on Coastal Highway at 140th Street.

The alert notified officers the vehicle was associated with a person, later identified as Antonio Torlish, 26, of Ocean City, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Salisbury. Officers were able to locate the vehicle unoccupied at a north-end condominium. Through a joint effort among members of the OCPD’s patrol, special enforcement and narcotics units, along with the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team (CET), officers were able to locate Torlish and take him into custody without incident.

OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro praised law enforcement officers for their quick apprehension of Torlish, and the LPRs for their effectiveness in locating wanted individuals.

“I would like to commend our officers for their due diligence and the coordinated efforts among divisions to safely bring Torlish into custody,” he said. “This is another incident where the LPR system has proven to be a valuable tool in keeping Ocean City safe.”

On Sunday, Salisbury Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the area of Emory Court for a report of shots fired. The investigation revealed a fight had occurred between two females and during the fight, males in the area began firing shots. Officers met with a female witness who told police she was present during the fight and an individual with whom she was familiar, Torlish, was also present.

The witness said during the altercation, someone began firing shots toward the crowd. Officers made contact with a male witness, who advised his girlfriend was involved in the affray and that several males in the area made comments about having firearms, according to police reports.

The male witness told officers when his girlfriend was injured during the fight, he attempted to break it up, according to police reports. The witness told police when he attempted to break up the fight, males in the crowd told him he was getting too close and two of the males, including one known to him at Torlish, brandished handguns and began shooting in the direction of he and his girlfriend, according to police reports.

The witness reportedly told officers Torlish was firing in their direction from inside a van. Officers did locate spent shell casings on the scene, and also located vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. Torlish faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

The investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department Major Crimes Division requests anyone with information regarding the incident to contact 410-548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.