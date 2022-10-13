The Life of the Forest Trail is pictured on Assateague Island. Submitted Photo

ASSATEAGUE — Popular nature trails in Assateague Island National Seashore were closed this week until the spring to accommodate major reconstruction projects for some of the infrastructure.

The closures of the Life of the Marsh Trail and the Life of the Forest Trail on Assateague also affects the parking areas associated with them. Both the trails and the parking lots will be closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. The length of the closures is difficult to predict because the projects are weather-dependent, but the reconstruction is expected to be completed no later than March 2023.

The project is necessary to reconstruct the deteriorating sections of each trail and both overlooks. The trails were severely damaged as a result of Hurricane Sandy in October 2012, or 10 years ago. While the boardwalks were replaced and elevated, the overlooks were not. The structures have continued to age and the trails no longer meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. The new trail construction will provide additional seating and wheelchair access with improved observation areas, according to parks officials.

The project is being funded by park entrance and pass fees and is an example of how those fees collected from visitors to Assateague Island National Seashore remain on the barrier island and are used to continually improve it. Roughly 80% of all revenue generated from Assateague Island State Park entrance fees and certain visitor pass fees stay on the barrier island for visitor experience-related projects. The other 20% goes into a fund that can be used for national parks with no entrance fees of very low visitor fee revenues.

Other examples of projects funded in the last year through the barrier island’s visitor fees include the new boardwalk at the visitor’s center, the renovation of a well on the island, the design of a freshwater distribution system, the reconstruction of the state line fence and the replacement of the entrance sign at the visitor center. The Old Ferry Landing recreation area is undergoing reconstruction with a project that begin in September.