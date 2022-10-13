Mayor Zack Tyndall, right, recognized outgoing councilman Troy Purnell for his years of service on the Berlin Town Council during Tuesday’s meeting. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Municipal officials thanked Troy Purnell for 14 years of service on the town council this week.

On Tuesday, Mayor Zack Tyndall and the Berlin Town Council officially recognized Purnell for his efforts during 14 years representing District 1 on the dais. Purnell, who was elected in 2008, opted to not seek reelection this year.

“On behalf of myself, our colleagues, our new colleague, all of our department heads and our citizens, and employees, thank you for your service,” said Tyndall as he presented the citation.

Purnell was elected to the town council in 2008, filling the seat left vacant when Gee Williams was elected mayor. He said he ran at the time because he felt his business experience would help the town.

“The town needs to be run like a business,” he said in an interview this week.

While the town’s skyrocketing electric rates were the big issue in Purnell’s early years on the council, one challenge that has persisted during the past decade is the municipality’s need to address its aging infrastructure. Purnell said the more than $4 million the town received in federal relief funds would help, he believes still more needs to be done.

“They’re going to have to bite the bullet,” he said. “The taxpayers should too. Stuff needs to work.”

If infrastructure and equipment needs aren’t addressed, citizens won’t be able to receive the services they expect, Purnell said. He believes the council will have to increase taxes significantly next year.

“They’re going to have to step up and understand reality and not bow to political pressure,” he said, adding that entering the LEOPS (Law Enforcement Officers Pension System) program alone would cost a nickel on the tax rate.

While he maintains that more needs to be done to improve the town’s finances Purnell said he’d thoroughly enjoyed his years of representing District 1. He enjoyed learning the nuts and bolts of the town’s operations and gaining an in-depth understanding of how the town worked.

“The people were great,” he added.

For his part, Tyndall said Purnell had provided valuable insight as a councilman.

“I’ve enjoyed the debate,” he told Purnell Tuesday. “I know we’ve not always been on the same side of issues. I do say this often, I’ve said this to you as well, having a diverse group of members up here, a diverse set of opinions, and backgrounds, really culminates into the best possible action forward. I appreciate the debate. I hope it continues. It’s always appreciated.”