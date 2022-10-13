Worcester County Garden Club Member Awarded

eWorcester County Garden Club member Jackie Davies recently received two awards at the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland District 1 “Harvest Highlights” Flower Show in Wye Mills. Her floral arrangement won first place in the “Harvest Dance” class for American traditional line mass design using fresh plant materials. It also received the tri-color award for the “Autumn Traditions” section comprised of three classes with four entries each.