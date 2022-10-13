Decatur Boys Knock Off Unbeaten Parkside

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team knocked off previously unbeaten Bayside South rival Parkside last week.

Parkside entered the contest last Thursday against the Seahawks with a perfect 7-0 record and sat at the crowded top of the Bayside South standings with Bennett. The Decatur boys had been quite a roll of their own, winning four straight after the only blemish of the season, a loss to Kent Island last month.

The Decatur boys blanked the unbeaten Rams at home to improve to 7-1 on the season. Decatur faced unbeaten Bayside South leader Bennett on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition.

