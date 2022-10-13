Scrapping With Cops Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested last weekend after allegedly first exposing himself to a female at a midtown nightclub and then scrapping with an officer attempting to detain him.

Around 11:55 last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) patrolling in the downtown area was dispatched to a nightclub at 49th Street for a reported indecent exposure incident. The manager of the establishment reportedly told officers a male and female had been engaged in a verbal argument in the taxicab line outside the club and Phillip Whaley, 38, of Salisbury, had exposed himself to the female involved in the argument, according to police reports.

The officer approached Whaley about the alleged incident, but he became verbally aggressive and refused to speak to the officer or to provide any identification, according to police reports. When asked for identification a fourth time, Whaley reportedly began to walk away, and the officer put his hand on his stomach and advised him that he was being detained.

Whaley was advised not to touch the officer but swiped his hand away. Four times the officer attempted to detain Whaley with his hand and each time Whaley swiped the officer’s hand away and continued to be aggressive and resist. The officer finally used a leg maneuver to get Whaley on the ground and he continued to resist, according to police reports.

The officer ultimately had to use force again to gain compliance over Whaley, who exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. Whaley was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering an investigation.

X

Knives Found At Traffic Stop

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested on weapons charges last week after allegedly being found in possession of two spring-assisted knives during a routine traffic stop.

Around 9:10 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of North Division Street utilized a database to determine the driver of a vehicle traveling on Baltimore Avenue was not licensed. The officer attempted to compare the registered owner’s information to the MVA photograph of the current driver, but the windows were tinted to the point the officer could not see the driver, according to police reports.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jaden Maddox, 18, of Salisbury. During the traffic stop, the officer detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the passenger compartment. Maddox advised he did not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle belonged to a friend whom he was waiting to get off from work.

Based on the evidence, the officer ordered Maddox and his passenger out of the vehicle and told them to sit on the curb. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a purple bat-shaped double spring assisted knife which, when activated, revealed two blades exposed resembling the shape of a bat.

In the center console, the officer located a second spring-assisted knife with the emblem of an eagle on it, according to police reports. Based on the evidence, Maddox was arrested and charged with possession of two spring-assisted knives and driving without a license.

X

Upset Over Getting Bounced

OCEAN CITY — A Pasadena man was arrested last week after allegedly getting tossed from a downtown bar and attempting to fight with bar security.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of a downtown bar reportedly observed group of bar security staffers engaged with a male suspect later identified as Connor Brady, 24. According to police reports, Brady was agitated and acting aggressively toward the bar security staff. Brady was attempting to push past a crowd of his friends in an attempt to reach on of the bar security staffers, according to police reports.

As the officer observed, Brady ran back across Philadelphia Avenue and attempted again to aggressively approach one of the bar security staffers while his friends attempted to restrain him, according to police reports. Additional officers arrived on the scene and Brady was arrested for disorderly conduct.

OCPD officers spoke with bar management, who advised Brady had been removed from the establishment because he and his friends were allegedly harassing a female patron. Bar management reportedly told police what began as a verbal altercation turned physical and one of his staffers was assaulted, but that the establishment did not wish to press additional charges. Bar management did identify Brady as the main aggressor in the altercation, according to police reports.

X

Ruckus On Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore woman was arrested last week after allegedly screaming on the Boardwalk after an altercation with a male individual and causing a ruckus while police were attempting to detain her.

Around 9:50 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a reported assault at 13th Street and the Boardwalk. Communications advised the individuals fighting were walking north on the Boardwalk and that a female had been hitting a male, according to police reports. An OCPD officer stationed himself at 14th Street and the Boardwalk and identified the fighting individuals that matched the descriptions provided walking north, according to police reports.

The officer detained both parties, including a female suspect identified as Samantha Richman, 29, of Baltimore. When the officer began attempting to handcuff Richman, she began screaming and continued to scream even after being advised by the arresting officer to stay calm and stop yelling, according to police reports.

Richman’s tirades continued as multiple people walking on the Boardwalk showed looks of disgust and appall on their faces, according to police reports. The officer gave Richman a formal command to stop screaming and disturbing the public and she complied after some time, according to police reports.

Richman reportedly denied ever being in a physical altercation with the male involved, although a witness told police she had been the primary aggressor. She continued to scream that she did not care who was staring at her as a crowd began to form on the Boardwalk in the area of 14th Street due to the commotion. She was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and failure to obey a lawful order.

X

Suspended Sentence

OCEAN CITY — A Hancock, Md. woman, arrested in July on theft and drug possession charges after skipping out on a bill at a downtown restaurant, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all of which was suspended in favor of probation.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 6, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a downtown restaurant for a reported theft of service. The officer met with a server, who reported he had waited on three people at a table. When the server brought the bill to the table, the patrons advised they did not like one of the menu items they were served and a manager took the item off the check.

When the server returned with the modified check of around $49, the patrons left just $7 on the table and left the establishment, according to police reports. The officer spoke with a manager, who advised his security staff followed the three suspects out of the bar and yelled to them if they did not return to pay their bill, the police were going to be called.

The manager reportedly told police the suspects walked away faster and entered a vehicle at 19th Street. The restaurant’s security staff was unable to locate the vehicle and its occupants, according to police reports. Around 3:20 a.m. the next day, OCPD officers located the suspect vehicle at 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue and observed three suspects sleeping in it. The vehicle make, model and tag number matched the vehicle seen leaving the area where the alleged theft of service occurred the night before at the downtown restaurant, according to police reports.

The female front seat passenger was identified as Joshalyn Morris, 22. The vehicle was determined to be unregistered and uninsured and a tow truck was called. During an inventory of the vehicle’s contents, OCPD officers located various amounts of heroin and fentanyl and paraphernalia, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed Morris, who said she left $8 for her part of the $49 restaurant bill, but only $7 total was left at the table before the suspects fled the scene. Morris then reportedly told police she wasn’t going to pay the bill until the item which the party wasn’t happy with was taken off the check. However, the receipt indicated the manager had taken the item off the check. In the end, Morris was arrested and charged with theft, possession of heroin and fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia.

Last week, she pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and fentanyl and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was then suspended. Morris was placed on probation for three years.

X

Hit-and-Run Probation

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man, arrested in July and charged with leaving the scene after allegedly colliding with another vehicle in a downtown restaurant parking lot, pleaded guilty this week to driving without a required license and was sentenced to 30 days, which was then suspended.

On July 9, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in an attempt to locate the driver involved in a reported hit-and-run collision. The officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided driving erratically at a high rate of speed and cutting off other vehicles, according to police reports.

The officer followed the vehicle across the Route 50 Bridge where it had been stopped by a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy near Route 611. The driver was identified as Messiah Johnson, 19, of Petersburg, Va. During an interview, it was determined Johnson had collided with a vehicle at a downtown restaurant parking lot and had left the scene. Johnson denied being in any type of collision. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and multiple other traffic violations. This week, he pleaded guilty to driving without a required license and was sentenced to 30 days, all of which was suspended. He was then placed on probation for one year.