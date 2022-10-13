BERLIN — Maryland state troopers continued this week to investigate last Thursday’s fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Worcester County.

Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin, was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Atlantic General Hospital where she was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police believe she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. The dog was not injured in the crash. Wattay four days later on Monday.

The driver involved in the crash is identified as Russell Kimball, 62, of Berlin. Kimball was the operator of a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. Police located Kimball and the vehicle at his residence on Grays Corner Road. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. Oct. 6, troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin. Wattay was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Grays Corner Road when it struck the pedestrian who was on the right side of the roadway. Evidence collected from the scene includes a right front side mirror and other parts from the vehicle.

While canvassing the neighborhood, troopers located a vehicle in a nearby driveway. The vehicle had damage to match the parts found at the nearby crash scene. Troopers subsequently made contact with the residents and with the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Kimball. He told police he swerved to miss a dog.

Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack and from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region responded to the scene. Deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Ocean City Fire Department also responded. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this hit and run is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4753. Callers may remain anonymous.

According to an obituary, Wattay was born in Salisbury and a former vet. Te obituary from Bishop Hastings Funeral Home reads, “Terri was a retired Veterinarian from Berlin Animal Hospital. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury and Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City. She was a member of the WACS Center.”