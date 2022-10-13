BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team stayed on a big roll this week, beating Salisbury Christian, 8-2, on homecoming, followed by an 8-0 win over Holly Grove on Monday.

The Mallards have now won four straight after dropping a pair of games in mid-September. The win streak has included the 8-2 win over Salisbury Christian last Saturday, followed by the 8-0 shellacking of Holly Grove on Monday on the road.

During the four-game win streak, the Mallards have outscored their opponents by a combined 24-2 including three shutouts.