BERLIN– Municipal officials agreed to hire a local company to prepare bid documents for the demolition of the former Tyson building at Heron Park. The Berlin Town Council voted unanimously this week to approve a proposal from Davis, Bowen & Friedel for engineering administration services associated with the demolition of the former Tyson plant. The…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY – While there was no shortage of arrests made or citations issued during last week’s Endless Summer Cruisin event, it remained far tamer than the annual pop-up rally that typically arrives two weeks earlier but didn’t materialize this year. Resort and state officials last Tuesday began implementing the special event zone in Ocean…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY – The discussion about allowing certain electric bikes, or e-bikes, on the Boardwalk under certain conditions came full circle this week with resort officials agreeing on a set of recommendations that would allow the lowest-rated class of e-bike along with other provisions. In 2020, the Mayor and Council narrowly passed an ordinance prohibiting…
Read More »
BERLIN– Successful candidates in Berlin’s municipal election began their tenure this week after being sworn in by Mayor Zack Tyndall. On Tuesday, new Councilman Steve Green and returning Councilmen Dean Burrell and Jay Knerr were sworn in. Burrell was quickly reelected as vice president of the council following an endorsement by Tyndall. “I don’t have…
Read More »