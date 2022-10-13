Mallards Sweep Two, Run Streak to Four

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team stayed on a big roll this week, beating Salisbury Christian, 8-2, on homecoming, followed by an 8-0 win over Holly Grove on Monday.

The Mallards have now won four straight after dropping a pair of games in mid-September. The win streak has included the 8-2 win over Salisbury Christian last Saturday, followed by the 8-0 shellacking of Holly Grove on Monday on the road.

During the four-game win streak, the Mallards have outscored their opponents by a combined 24-2 including three shutouts.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.