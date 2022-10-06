Members of the Bikers Without Borders group are pictured during OC BikeFest. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – While a love of motorcycles brought them together, a desire to support their community is what keeps members of Bikers Without Borders busy.

Bikers Without Borders Foundation is a community of motorcycle riders and like-minded citizens that strives to support first responders, police and the military as well as other charitable efforts. The group, based in Berlin, was formed four years ago and has been supporting local causes ever since.

“We’re an organization that is really focused on helping our community,” said Tim Lawrence, president of the group. “There’s always people in need of help.”

When the nearly 60 members of Bikers Without Borders aren’t on motorcycle road trips throughout the Eastern Shore, they’re busy raising money for various local causes. In its brief history, the club has raised money for autism, cancer patients, youth engagement, veterans and first responders. While the group’s initial focus was on supporting first responders, in recent years it’s branched out. When someone in the club had an autistic relative needing support, the club stepped in.

“We consider our bike group a family,” Lawrence said.

Bikers Without Borders now donates to four core causes — first responders, autism, cancer patients and Special Olympics. The group recently completed its biggest fundraiser of the year, a raffle during Bike Week in Ocean City. This year the club raffled a stay in a condo for Bike Week in 2023 along with a cooler and camping gear. The raffle raised $7,500 — a good chunk of the roughly $16,000 annually the group gives to charity. Club members are proud to share that 100% of the money they raise throughout the year is used to support causes in the community. Just this week, the club donated $1,500 to the Autistic Children Support Group of Worcester County.

“The foundation was formed on the premise of Doctors Without Borders as we know no boundaries and we go where we can be of assistance,” said James Walsh, vice president of the club.

For more information on the group, including an Oct. 22 blood drive in Dagsboro, visit its Facebook page.