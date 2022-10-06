BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team rebounded from a two-game skid with a 6-0 win over Salisbury School last week.

The Mallards were 3-0-1 heading into last week before dropping a pair of non-conference games against Cape Henlopen and Sussex Central. The Worcester boys ended that brief skid with an impressive 6-0 win over Salisbury School last Thursday.

The Mallards led 2-0 at the half, but really poured it on in the second half with four unanswered goals to pull away for the 6-0 shutout. Monday’s game against Gunston was postponed because of the lingering storm. Worcester takes on Salisbury Christian on Saturday on homecoming at the Berlin prep school.