Former Berlin Intermediate Principal Ryan Cowder, who leads Showell Elementary now, is pictured at Monday’s surprise. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Educators’ efforts to use technology to enhance instruction earned Berlin Intermediate School recognition as an Apple Distinguished School this week.

In a surprise announcement during a staff meeting Monday, Worcester County Public Schools shared Berlin Intermediate School (BIS) has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022-2025. The designation is given to schools who use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in the classroom.

“This recognition is all about innovation,” Principal Amy Gallagher said. “Innovation is alive and well at BIS.”

According to Worcester County Public Schools, the selection of BIS as an Apple Distinguished School highlights the school’s success as an innovative learning environment that engages students and increases academic achievement.

“You are the first in Worcester County to receive this,” Superintendent Lou Taylor told teachers. “I think it’s the start of something great and you’ll be a leader in Worcester County.”

Ryan Cowder, who served as principal at BIS from 2018 through this past school year, thanked school system administration, the school board and the Worcester County Commissioners for bringing Apple products to Worcester County’s schools in 2020.

“Who would say yes to a price tag that big unless they believed we were going to be good stewards of that money and those resources,” he said. “Our school system has the reputation for doing that day in and day out.”

He credited teachers’ desire to know more with leading to the school’s Apple recognition.

“The amazing thing is everyone was working together,” he said of each educator’s efforts to share the new tech skills they’d learned with their peers. “Being an Apple Distinguished School wasn’t a thought until we saw how fast this train was moving … It represents the fact we’re all committed to what we were doing all along.”

The three-year designation comes with the expectations BIS will continuously innovate and explore cutting-edge opportunities for using technology to design the future of education.