Kara’s Garden Donates to TidalHealth Foundation

Kara’s Garden, a produce stand in Crisfield, donates its proceeds each year to the TidalHealth Foundation for cancer care in memory of Kara Tawes Evans. Craig Tawes, second from left, and his wife, Terri, third from the left, present TidalHealth Foundation President, Jessica Hales, right, and Foundation Director Donna Murray, left, with the most recent donation.