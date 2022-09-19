A rendering of proposed upgrades to the storefront on William Street is pictured. Submitted Rendering

BERLIN – Improvements are coming to storefronts on Pitts Street and William Street following approval by historic district officials.

The Berlin Historic District Commission approved changes to 17 William St. and a block of storefronts on Pitts Street—both properties owned by Jack Burbage—at a meeting last Wednesday. Commission members said they were pleased to see improvements following the successful renovation of the neighboring corner restaurant, 410 Social.

Samantha Pielstick, Burbage’s property manager, approached the commission seeking approval for plans to upgrade the structures. She said on Pitts Street, the plan was to repaint the building that encompasses a trio of shops.

“It said in the historic register it is a building of significance because of its location but not necessarily its architecture,” she said. “There isn’t anything to really change on the front of this building.”

She said the building would be repainted, including a dark trim and a green awning. Pielstick said that while Burbage wasn’t set on green he definitely wanted the awning to be a color other than black to differentiate the structure from the 410 Social building.

Commission members praised the changes.

“All in all it’ll be another improvement,” commission member Laura Stearns said.

Nornie Bunting, chair of the commission, said he liked the fact that the proposed changes were minor.

“It’s simple,” he said. “It’s staying to what it is.”

Following the commission’s approval of the changes on Pitts, Pielstick presented plans for changes to 17 William St. The building, which is adjacent to 410 Social, will be painted a darker shade of tan than it currently is now.

“We anticipate keeping it as a stucco painted building,” she said, adding that if cracks were found they would be repaired.

She said the arches on the building would be retained and that a box would be constructed to hide the utility boxes currently on the exterior wall.

Commission members said they liked the color and the fact that the building would retain its own individual look.

“These are individual buildings, they need to stay that way,” Bunting said.

Commission member Mary Moore said she liked the plans other than the stripes shown painted on the lower section of the structure.

“It’s a little too decorative,” she said. “I think the simpler the better.”

Her peers agreed and the commission approved the plans without the painted stripes and with minor changes to the appearance of the windows.

“You did a lot of work on this,” Moore said to Pielstick. “Thank you.”