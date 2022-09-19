BERLIN – A motorcycle-vehicle collision late last Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Virginia man and injured his female passenger, the second fatal motorcycle accident in the area in as many days.

Around 4:40 p.m. last Thursday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the area of Route 610 and Route 50 for a reported motor vehicle crash. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and attempted to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling west on Route 50.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Richard Banning, 61, of Virginia, was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries, but was declared deceased the next day.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 69-year-old female, was flown by MSP helicopter to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of her injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The incident remained under investigation this week.

That fatal motorcycle collision came just one day after a different fatal motorcycle collision in Ocean City. Around 5:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on northbound Coastal Highway in the area of 100th Street.

The victim, identified as Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Fla., was flown by MSP Trooper 4 to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

OCPD officers had attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the motorcycle in the area of 67th Street, but the motorcycle fled from officers who did not immediately pursue.

A detailed description of the motorcyclist and the motorcycle was broadcasted to fellow officers.

A short time later, Ocean City Communications dispatched officers to the motor vehicle collision at 100th Street.

Ramirez was identified as the motorcyclist who had fled from officers at 67th Street a short time earlier, according to police reports.

The OCPD Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the collision. Northbound traffic on Coastal Highway was reduced to one lane of travel for roughly two hours following the collision.