Toys for Tots Presented Certificate of Appreciation

by

fThe local Toys for Tots campaign presented a certificate of appreciation to the Pit and the Pub in North Ocean City for outstanding efforts during the 2021 campaign to collect toys for disadvantaged children who otherwise might not have had gifts during the Christmas season.Samantha Elam and Robert Geiger received the award from members of the First State Detachment, Marine Corps League, (lef to right) Frank Del Piano, Sharon Ruest, local Toys for Tots coordinator, and her husband, Ron.