Worcester Prep Seniors Named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists

Students AWorcester Preparatory School seniors Parker Tingle and Christopher Todorov have been named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. The two seniors qualified for the accolade by taking the 2021 PSAT. They are among 16,000 students selected as semifinalists, representing less than one percent of all U.S. high school seniors. Pictured, from left, are WPS Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner, Todorov, Tingle and WPS Head of School Dr. John McDonald. Submitted Photos