Swim Ocean City President Corey Davis recently presented a $2,250 check to OCBP Chapter of USLA representatives Travis Wagner, Corey Davis and Colton Houldsworth. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Swim Ocean City founder Corey Davis recently presented a $2,250 check to the Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) chapter of the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) for its outstanding work during the 2022 Ocean Games in July.

“The OCBP USLA team is very supportive of the Ocean Games event, with guards volunteering on their days off. This is a way of showing our appreciation and can help out and let them travel to compete against other lifeguards,” said Davis.

Swim Ocean City is a local non-profit organization that raises funds for research and awareness of traumatic brain injuries and promotes the positive effects of sports on the brain and body.

The OCBP Chapter of USLA is a local non-profit, professional association of beach lifeguards and open water rescuers. USLA works to reduce the incidence of death and injury in the aquatic environment through public education, national lifeguard standards, training programs, promotion of high levels of lifeguard readiness and other means.

Every July, Swim Ocean City hosts Ocean Games – a competitive open water nine-mile and three-mile swim along the shoreline of Ocean City. The funds raised from this event support local charities and families and Johns Hopkins Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program. Since its debut in 2013, the Ocean Games has raised over $140,000. Ocean Games is widely supported through grants and many local Ocean City businesses. For more information, please visit www.oceangamesusa.org.