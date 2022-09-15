Decatur’s Logan Bradshaw catches a 46-yard-touchdown pass from Brycen Coleman to put Decatur up 27-0 just prior to the half in the Seahawks 42-0 win over Indian River. Photo by J.P. Cathell Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team rolled past visiting Indian River, 42-0, in a non-conference game last Friday to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Decatur led 15-0 after one quarter and 27-0 at the half on its way to the 42-0 rout of Indian River. Quarterback Brycen Coleman completed eight passes in12 attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Coleman also ran eight times for 112 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Caden Shockley had five carries for 37 yards, while Luke Mergott carried the ball five times for 34 yards and Nathan Tapley ran three times for 35 yards. Davin Chandler caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, while Logan Bradshaw caught a 46-yard touchdown pass. Zahkari Baker also had two catches for 24 yards. Next up for the Seahawks is a tough road game against Bayside North power Kent Island on Friday.