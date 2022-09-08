BERLIN – Small Town Throwdown will bring Nashville to Berlin this Saturday.

The town will welcome Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band on Saturday, Sept. 10, for this year’s Small Town Throwdown. The country music event, sponsored by the Atlantic Hotel, is meant to kick off the fall season in Berlin.

“The purpose is to draw attention to the positive happenings in Berlin in the fall,” said Laura Stearns, general manager at the Atlantic Hotel. “People see how nice the town is and they return and go to the shops and restaurants.”

Small Town Throwdown is set for 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. The event, which is free, is for all ages and takes place right on Main Street in Berlin. Performers will include Red Dirt Revolution, described on its Facebook page as a “high energy country act with a driving dual guitar sound and pinpoint harmony vocals,” as well as the Lauren Calve Band. The bands will perform on a large stage that will be set up on Main Street in front of the hotel, facing down Broad Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

“This year we’ve got bigger name bands coming,” Stearns said. “They’ll be a big draw. With these bands we’re bringing something special to the Eastern Shore.”

Small Town Throwdown, which was held for the first time in 2017, is typically a well-attended event in Berlin. Though inclement weather and then COVID-19 impacted the event in recent years, organizers are hopeful this year’s festivities will be enjoyed by a large crowd.

“We’re expecting a good turnout, but it is always dependent on weather,” Stearns said. “It looks good though.”

Saturday’s event runs from 1-6 p.m. and features an outdoor bar in front of the Atlantic Hotel as well as service from the Burley Oak beer truck. The Berlin Chamber of Commerce, for which the Burley Oak sales are a fundraiser, has arranged for a variety of food and art vendors to be in attendance as well. Sterling Tavern will have its parking lot closed and will be serving food as well as hosting live music from 3-6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Berlin Intermediate School, as a shuttle courtesy of Ocean Downs Casino will transport them to Main Street.