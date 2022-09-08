Livestock is pictured on hand at a previous year’s Worcester County Fair. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – Plans are underway for this year’s Worcester County Fair to be held Sept. 16-18 at Byrd Park in Snow Hill.

The schedule has been changed to include some featured bands on Friday and Saturday night as well as Sunday afternoon. The Folk Villains will play on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. and the Homeskool Dropouts will play on Sept. 17 from 4-8 p.m. The Folk Villains will play again Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

The ever popular talent show has been moved to Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Pre-registration is needed for this event.

More than 30 vendors will be featured throughout the fair grounds with items such as books, Avon products, paper lights and other items. New food vendors will be on hand as well.

The Briddel Foundation will offer barbecue chicken and fried fish platters, funnel cakes and chicken and waffles. Stop by the 4-H food booth for hot dogs, sodas and nachos.

This year’s fair offers several new features, including 4-H cupcake smackdown, culture table, pine needle basket demo, 4-H fashion review, 4-H farm Olympics, fishing tournament, moon bounce, pony rides and Zumba.

Fair hours are Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The fair offers free admission and free parking. More information can be found at www.worcestercountyfair.com.

Fair Schedule Of Events

Wednesday, Sept. 14

4-8 p.m. – Enter Indoor Exhibits

Thursday, Sept. 15

9 a.m.-noon: Judging of Indoor Events

5-8 p.m.: Vendor Check In

5-8 p.m.: Poultry, Rabbits, Livestock Check In

Friday, Sept. 16

8-10 a.m.: Vendor Check In

11 a.m.: Fair Opens

1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts

2 p.m.: Zumba, Playground Pavilion

3-8 p.m.: Livestock Check In

5-7:30 p.m: Band-The Folk Villians

6 p.m.: 4H Cupcake Smackdown

7 p.m.: Benefit Cake Auction

8 p.m.: Fair Closes

Saturday, Sept, 17

8 a.m.: Fair Opens

9 a.m.: Rabbit Show

10 a.m.: Dairy Cow Show

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: FFA Fishing Tournament

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Classic Car and Truck Show

11 a.m.: Kids Ga.m.es Start

11 a.m.: Poultry Show

11 a.m.: Children’s Limbo Contest

11 a.m.: Beef Show

11:30 a.m.: Tug-of-War-Children vs Parents

Noon-5 p.m.: Pine Needle Basket Demo

12:30 p.m.: Children’s Watermelon Eating

1 p.m.: 4H Fashion Show

1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts

1:30 p.m.: Children’s Pedal Tractors

2 p.m.: Children’s Pie Eating Contest

2:30 p.m.: Dairy Goat Show

2:30 p.m.: Children’s Egg Toss

3 p.m.: 4H Farm Chore Olympics

3 p.m.: Children’s Hula Hoop Contest

3 p.m.: Meat Goat Show

4 p.m.: Sheep Show

4 p.m.: Children’s Sack Race

4-8 p.m.: Band, The Homeskool Dropouts

4:30 p.m.: Children’s Bubble Fun

5:30 p.m.: Swine Show

8 p.m.: Fair Closes

Sunday, Sept. 18

10 a.m.: Fair Opens

10:30 a.m.: Church Service

Noon-4 p.m.: Culture Table & Pine Needle Basket Demo

1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts

2 p.m.: Zumba – Playground Pavilion

2 p.m.: 4H Demonstration Contest

3 p.m.: Adult and Youth Talent Show

4 p.m.: Band, The Folk Villains

5 p.m.: Awards Ceremony

5:30 p.m.: Fair Closes