SNOW HILL – Plans are underway for this year’s Worcester County Fair to be held Sept. 16-18 at Byrd Park in Snow Hill.
The schedule has been changed to include some featured bands on Friday and Saturday night as well as Sunday afternoon. The Folk Villains will play on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. and the Homeskool Dropouts will play on Sept. 17 from 4-8 p.m. The Folk Villains will play again Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.
The ever popular talent show has been moved to Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Pre-registration is needed for this event.
More than 30 vendors will be featured throughout the fair grounds with items such as books, Avon products, paper lights and other items. New food vendors will be on hand as well.
The Briddel Foundation will offer barbecue chicken and fried fish platters, funnel cakes and chicken and waffles. Stop by the 4-H food booth for hot dogs, sodas and nachos.
This year’s fair offers several new features, including 4-H cupcake smackdown, culture table, pine needle basket demo, 4-H fashion review, 4-H farm Olympics, fishing tournament, moon bounce, pony rides and Zumba.
Fair hours are Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The fair offers free admission and free parking. More information can be found at www.worcestercountyfair.com.
Fair Schedule Of Events
Wednesday, Sept. 14
4-8 p.m. – Enter Indoor Exhibits
Thursday, Sept. 15
9 a.m.-noon: Judging of Indoor Events
5-8 p.m.: Vendor Check In
5-8 p.m.: Poultry, Rabbits, Livestock Check In
Friday, Sept. 16
8-10 a.m.: Vendor Check In
11 a.m.: Fair Opens
1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts
2 p.m.: Zumba, Playground Pavilion
3-8 p.m.: Livestock Check In
5-7:30 p.m: Band-The Folk Villians
6 p.m.: 4H Cupcake Smackdown
7 p.m.: Benefit Cake Auction
8 p.m.: Fair Closes
Saturday, Sept, 17
8 a.m.: Fair Opens
9 a.m.: Rabbit Show
10 a.m.: Dairy Cow Show
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: FFA Fishing Tournament
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Classic Car and Truck Show
11 a.m.: Kids Ga.m.es Start
11 a.m.: Poultry Show
11 a.m.: Children’s Limbo Contest
11 a.m.: Beef Show
11:30 a.m.: Tug-of-War-Children vs Parents
Noon-5 p.m.: Pine Needle Basket Demo
12:30 p.m.: Children’s Watermelon Eating
1 p.m.: 4H Fashion Show
1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts
1:30 p.m.: Children’s Pedal Tractors
2 p.m.: Children’s Pie Eating Contest
2:30 p.m.: Dairy Goat Show
2:30 p.m.: Children’s Egg Toss
3 p.m.: 4H Farm Chore Olympics
3 p.m.: Children’s Hula Hoop Contest
3 p.m.: Meat Goat Show
4 p.m.: Sheep Show
4 p.m.: Children’s Sack Race
4-8 p.m.: Band, The Homeskool Dropouts
4:30 p.m.: Children’s Bubble Fun
5:30 p.m.: Swine Show
8 p.m.: Fair Closes
Sunday, Sept. 18
10 a.m.: Fair Opens
10:30 a.m.: Church Service
Noon-4 p.m.: Culture Table & Pine Needle Basket Demo
1-4 p.m.: Children’s Crafts
2 p.m.: Zumba – Playground Pavilion
2 p.m.: 4H Demonstration Contest
3 p.m.: Adult and Youth Talent Show
4 p.m.: Band, The Folk Villains
5 p.m.: Awards Ceremony
5:30 p.m.: Fair Closes