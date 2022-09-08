Beach Plaza Hotel Auction To Benefit OC Museum Society OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021. Located on… Read More »

Clogged Pipe Leads To $540K Charge at Ocean Pines Plant SNOW HILL – The county will pay a $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee following failure to meet nitrogen limits at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Worcester County Commissioners this week voted 5-2 to use the Ocean Pines service area's reserve fund to pay the $540,000 Bay Restoration Fee. Commissioner Chip Bertino, who was one…

Baltimore Avenue Abandonment, Conveyance Process Advances OCEAN CITY – Two more steps were taken this week in the eventual abandonment and conveyance of an unused portion of Baltimore Avenue to existing private property owners, including a needed piece for the proposed Margaritaville project. In recent years, a major renovation of the Baltimore Avenue streetscape has been in the works including undergrounding…