OCEAN CITY – Resort police this week continue to investigate a shooting on the south end of the Boardwalk early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of North Division Street and the Boardwalk. When officers arrived, the suspect, or suspects, had left the area.

However, an initial surveillance video captured by the City Watch system showed five suspects walking away from the area, a couple of whom were wearing masks. A second, clearer video segment released later in the week showed the same five suspects walking away from the scene.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. The victim was transported to TidalHeath Peninsula Regional with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No update was provided on the victim’s condition as of late this week.

As of Thursday, the investigation was active and ongoing. The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred after a brief altercation. OCPD officials have said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the tip line at 410-520-5136, or email to crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. The OCPD can be reached directly at 410-723-6610.