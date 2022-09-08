A grand piano featured in the parlor area of the former restaurant is listed on the auction site. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs.

The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021.

Located on 13th Street along the Ocean City Boardwalk, the Beach Plaza Hotel opened its doors in June of 1953.

Items up for auction include chandeliers, a grand piano, one-of-a-kind 10-foot-tall stained glass art, hardwood furniture, and so much more.

All funds raised from this auction go directly to the Ocean City Museum Society, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to preserving Worcester County’s cultural history.

The auction ends on September 16th.

The funds raised from this event will go towards the Ocean City Museum Society’s newest project restoring the 1910 bank building located on 217 South Baltimore Ave,” said Christine Okerblom, curator for the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. “Taking part in this auction allows you to have a piece of Ocean City history, all while helping the Ocean City Museum Society accomplish its preservation goals.”

Those interested can view the auctioned items in person on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In-person pickup of items will occur Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To view any of the 45 auction items, or to make a bid, visit https://www.ebay.com/usr/oclssm?_trksid=p2047675.m3561.l2559.