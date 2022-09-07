Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Bicycles will be allowed on the Boardwalk throughout the entirety of the upcoming Ocean’s Calling concert series and during a later Sunfest this year after resort officials approved the changes this week.

The inaugural Oceans Calling three-day music festival featuring several top performers is set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Because of the large music festival, which is expected to draw 40,000 to the resort over the three days, along with logistical issues with other major September special events, Sunfest, which typically holds that slot, has been moved this year to late October in conjunction with the town’s Halloween festivities.

This week, the Mayor and Council had before them a resolution setting the rules for allowing bicycles on the Boardwalk during the major special events. In a typical year, the summer rules requiring bicycles to be off the Boardwalk by noon would still be in place. However, because of the changing dynamics of the special events, and because the Boardwalk trams will not be running, there was consideration for loosening the rules during the upcoming events. City Manager Terry McGean outlined some of the salient issues in the proposed resolution.

“First, the discussion was whether or not to allow trams on the Boardwalk during Oceans Calling and the decision was made not to allow trams during the event,” he said. “Muddled into that discussion was whether or not to allow bicycles on the Boardwalk during Oceans Calling. The thinking was we should treat Oceans Calling like Sunfest and not allow bicycles.”

McGean said conversations at the staff level led to a change of heart on the Boardwalk bicycle issue.

“We at the staff level had a number of discussions,” he said. “We feel given the amount of traffic and the number of people coming to Ocean City for Oceans Calling, any means of transportation we can allow people to use, we probably ought to do that.”

McGean said Oceans Calling attendees would probably trickle in during the day when the concerts were building toward the bigger acts later, but there would likely be a mass exodus when the event ended each day.

“The influx to the event is probably going to be staggered over time and it would be okay for people to ride their bicycles to the event,” he said. “The concern is when the event is over and the last act ends, you’re going to have 40,000 people leaving all at once and do we want to throw bicycles into that mix?”

McGean said the sheer volume of people leaving the Boardwalk and the downtown area all at once would likely prevent those on bicycles from weaving recklessly through the crowds.

“When that happens, nobody is going to get on their 10-speed and go 20 miles an hour down the Boardwalk because there is going to be a ton of people down there,” he said. “They’re going to be walking their bikes down the Boardwalk until the crowd thins out to the point they can get on and ride to their destination.”

McGean said any concerns about bicycles mingling with pedestrian traffic following the concerts were likely unfounded.

“Given the trams aren’t going to be running, this is a problem that’s just going to take care of itself,” he said. “We would be comfortable allowing bicycles on the Boardwalk during Oceans Calling at all times.”

The discussion then turned to a portion of the proposed resolution related to bicycles on the Boardwalk during Sunfest.

Last month, a modified Sunfest format was presented, including a broader variety of special events incorporating some bicycle-related activities, particularly on the Friday of the event. McGean said the resolution considered allowing bicycles on the Boardwalk during Friday of Sunfest, at all times.

“When the new concept for Sunfest was presented, one of the things discussed was adding a lot of bicycle-centric things and combining some of the things during Halloween festivities including the Mayor’s Bike Ride, and bicycle judging and other things like that,” he said. “What we didn’t want to do was encourage all of these bicycle-friendly events and then tell people they can’t have their bikes on the Boardwalk after noon. We don’t feel the bikes mixing with the trams on that Friday would be an issue.”

Councilman Mark Paddack said he was encouraged with the proposed changes in the resolution.

“I am so glad you explained all of this,” he said. “I want people riding bikes to Oceans Calling. They’re going to walk them until they can get out in some space and there is room to ride.”

Councilman John Gehrig questioned why just the Friday of Sunfest was considered for bicycles on the Boardwalk.

“Friday is when the bike events are happening,” McGean explained. “Typically, bikes are prohibited during Springfest and Sunfest after noon because we run the trams during those events. If you choose to do so and you want to allow it during all of Sunfest, you can do that.”

Council President Matt James pointed out because Sunfest is about a month later this year in October, it might be appropriate to allow bicycles on the Boardwalk throughout the four-day event. Council Secretary Tony DeLuca amended his original motion to allow bicycles on the Boardwalk throughout the four-day event. That motion passed with a 7-0 vote.