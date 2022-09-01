Berlin Power Outage Planned For Sept. 17 BERLIN – A planned outage for Berlin’s electric customers is set to take place Sept. 17. Municipal officials are advising the town’s electric customers that their power will be out Saturday, Sept. 17, from roughly 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. The outage will allow crews to make a necessary repair to Berlin’s substation. “The repair… Read More »

Mayor, Council At Odds Over Planning Commission Roles OCEAN CITY – For the third time in a couple of months, the mayor this week appeared to be at odds with some on the council over the role of the town’s planning commission on certain issues and steps in the approval process. The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday recommendations to approve… Read More »

Baltimore Avenue Redevelopment Cost, Timeline Double OCEAN CITY – While they ultimately approved moving forward with the next steps in the planning process for the redevelopment of the Baltimore Avenue corridor, resort officials this week were taken aback to learn the project’s estimated price tag had nearly doubled from the original $20 million and will now likely take four years instead… Read More »